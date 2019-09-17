Anthem hasn’t exactly had the best start to its life, especially considering it is a games as a service title where regular updates would be expected. While things have been going slowly, BioWare offered some updates, like Cataclysm, to increase player-retention. It recently shared that it promises to continue supporting the game. However, the company still doesn’t have any news to share about the game’s long-term future.

BioWare is well aware of Anthem‘s problems and wants to earn the trust of the community back. Chad Robertson, Head of Live Service, said:

We hear your concerns on core issues in Anthem and are acting on it. Those systems require a more thorough review and re-working versus quick fixes. We’ve got a team working on that now, and early results are promising. In order to address these long-range plans, we are moving away from the Acts structure for updates. Instead, we have additional seasonal updates planned for this year that we think players will enjoy. These events will deliver challenges and chases similar to what you’ve seen, and are built around some fun themes we’re bringing to the game. As I’ve said previously, we want to be transparent with you that we know more work needs to be done to make Anthem better. We also want to ensure we’re backing up our words with a great game you can play. So I don’t have any news today to share about the long-term changes we are bringing to Anthem. What I can say is that we will continue to engage with you, our community, through PTS when we can show you what is coming.

BioWare has given the community updates like this one before. Considering the game’s lead producer Ben Irving left the company after eight years, some assumed the game was in trouble.

We’ll have to wait and see what becomes of Anthem. Will it manage to turn things around, or will EA and BioWare be forced to pull the plug and move on? Back when we played, we thought it was an uninspired, repetitive experience.

What do you think of BioWare’s latest update on Anthem? Are you still playing? Let us know!

[Source: BioWare]