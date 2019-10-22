It’s natural to want to wreck a few things, and Wreckfest brought the act of smashing cars to the current generation with impressive destruction physics. Now, you’ll be getting some new cars to destroy with the newly announced Backwoods Bangers Car Pack. You also don’t need to wait long, as the DLC is available immediately in Wreckfest‘s season pass or individually for the price of $3.99.

The Backwoods Bangers Car Pack adds in three new vehicles for you to drive around, all of which look like they belong, well, in the backwoods. For car lovers, you have a 1930s hot rod called Outlaw, which will serve as a great all-around car due to the way it combines muscle and agility. You’ll also get the Hornet, a 1980s Euro Coupé that shines in the destruction derbies. Both of these cars should give players plenty to enjoy in serious races and derbies.

However, the real star of the Backwoods Bangers Car Pack is the Honey Pot. Described in the press release as “the dirtiest, shittiest racer ever”, the Honey Pot is simply a motorized outhouse. Made of wood and featuring a toilet that the driver will certainly be making use of whenever a bigger car decides to plow through it, the Honey Pot is weirdly hilarious. It also helps that it’s the perfect way to show off Wreckfest‘s rather famous destruction physics.

If you haven’t heard of the game before, Wreckfest is a racing game developed by BugBear Entertainment, who was also behind the FlatOut series. It features both races and demolition derbies, with a focus on destroying cars and enjoying the mess the physics make. Wreckfest was originally supposed to come to PlayStation 4 back in 2017 but saw several delays before finally landing earlier this year. If you’d like to know more about the game, you can read our review of it.