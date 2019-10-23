After announcing the announcement on Monday, today DICE has released a new trailer showcasing a whole host of new content for Battlefield V, with the War in the Pacific expansion launching on October 31st, 2019. This expansion adds in several new maps, weapons, and challenges. Most importantly, it brings the battle to the Pacific, adding in both the American and Japanese factions for the first time.

The new expansion will launch with two maps. Iwo Jima was originally teased with the last update, but now we finally get a chance to see the map in action. It promises to be a highly dynamic map with “wide-open black beaches and close-range environments.” The other map launching with the expansion is Pacific Storm, a remake of the popular Paracel Storm map from Battlefield 4. In addition to this, a remake of Battlefield 1942‘s Wake Island will also be coming in this update, and that map will be added sometime in December.

As you may expect, you can’t have American and Japanese troops running around with the wrong weapons. While not all the weapons have been revealed yet, both the M1 Garand, with its famous “ping” every time it runs empty, and the M1919A6 Browning Machine Gun, will make an appearance. You can also find new gadgets in the field, like a flamethrower for clearing out encampments or a katana for when you need to get close and personal. New vehicles are coming as well, with the M4 Sherman Tank and the Vought F4U Corsair airplane both being added to the game.

If you’re not sure you’re quite into Battlefield V and want to give the game a shot, a pair of free weekends are coming. You can download and play Battlefield V completely for free from Thursday, October 24th, 2019, until Monday, October 28th. If you still need convincing and also want to see the new content, there will be a second free weekend running from Friday, November 1st until Monday, November 4th.