As Rocket League’s October season comes to a close, Psyonix is preparing content for the rest of 2019. Today, we got a taste of the game’s winter roadmap, which is set to include a lot more content just in time for the holidays. We’ll see the new Competitive Season 12 rewards, Rocket Pass 5, Frosty Fest, and even the game’s first original three DLC packs being given away for free.

One of the highlights of the winter roadmap is the new Competitive Season 12 rewards, which will give you a unique Animated Decal for each rank you achieve. You can check them out in the trailer below:

But the content doesn’t stop there. Later in 2019, the game’s original first three DLC packs will be coming to Rocket League for free. That means getting Supersonic Fury, Revenge of the Battle-Cars, and Chaos Run DLCs free of charge as long as you own a copy of the game. That being said, you will now be unable to purchase the aforementioned DLC packs since they’ll be available for free later this year. Players who purchased these packs on or after October 1, 2019, are eligible for a refund.

Psyonix will also be adding the ability to archive items you no longer need, along with the game’s Blueprints update, which is also scheduled for later this year. Plus, we’ll be getting more festive content thanks to the Frosty Fest 2019 event in December. This will add winter and holiday-themed customization items and new vehicles for you to enjoy. And of course there’s a new Rocket Pass, but Psyonix will have more to reveal about Rocket Pass 5 when we get closer to launch.

Finally, two live Rocket League events are scheduled for later this year. The Collegiate Rocket League (CRL) National Championship will take place on November 9th in Arlington, Texas, while the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) World Championship will take place in Madrid, Spain on December 13th-15th.

[Source: Psyonix]