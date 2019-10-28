11 Bit Studios recently released the console edition of its apocalyptic survival title, Frostpunk. Still, the studio is teasing what may be on the horizon. While the team isn’t yet ready to talk specifics, one developer has confirmed that Project 8, the next game’s codename, will “very likely” land on next-generation hardware.

Managing Partner at 11 Bit Studios, Pawel Miechowski, recently spoke with SegmentNext. During the interview, Miechowski teasingly addressed what’s next for the team–codename Project 8. Much like This War of Mine and Frostpunk before it, Project 8 will serve as a AA title with a message. As noted above, it may also launch on PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox, in addition to current-gen and PC platforms. Miechowski told SegmentNext,

Our next big thing is still secret and I can tell just a codename–Project 8, because it’s our 8th game. And yes, we’re aiming for PC and consoles and very likely we’re going to hit next-gen consoles. Google Stadia is a different pair of shoes and we’ll see where this is going. We keep hands on the pulse.

Miechowski couldn’t divulge too much more about Project 8. However, he did say that 11 Bit wants to raise the bar further. He explained, “with the next one, we want to raise the bar even higher not only when it comes to quality, but also in terms of ability to be something more than a game.” What this will entail in the long run remains to be seen. Given the studio’s track record, however, there is likely something remarkably special in the works.

Frostpunk: Console Edition hit the PS4 and Xbox One earlier this month. PSLS’ 9 out of 10 review of the harrowing strategy experience praised its tactical mechanics and challenging moral conundrums. This War of Mine received similar applause elsewhere.

