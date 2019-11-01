Late last week, 2K Games promised a patch for the very well-documented issues with WWE 2K20. The update’s arrive a bit sooner than expected, however. Patch 1.02 is now live across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms, according to 2K Support. This update reportedly addresses problems concerning the game’s graphics, gameplay glitches, hair physics, character creation modes, and online stability.

The patch notes for WWE 2K20 Version 1.02 are as follows:

Gameplay and Controls

Graphics and Clipping

Hair Physics

Hit detection and aiming

Interactions with tables, ladders, steel steps, and other objects

Referee actions

Onscreen button prompts

Characters “warping” or moving unnaturally around the arena

Crashes and Freezing

Image downloads

Entrances and attires

Universe mode editing and saving

Custom and Created Superstars and creation modes

Commentary and sound effects

Online Stability, matchmaking, desyncs, and lag

On 2K’s official support page, the company also promised that additional updates will go live in the “near future.” The coming patches are expected to address further issues with regards to WWE 2K20. When another new update will roll out currently remains to be seen.

WWE 2K20 has struggled since its release, thanks to a treasure trove of bugs. In fact, the game was so broken at launch that fans kickstarted a trending Twitter hashtag, #FixWWE2K20. Eventually, the problems were numerous enough to warrant many players’ requesting refunds from both 2K and platform holders. For a time, Sony reportedly refunded some disgruntled fans, though not everyone’s attempt proved successful.

WWE 2K20 is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: 2K Support]