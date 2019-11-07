Infinity Ward is giving you another reason to keep playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with the addition of brand new content free for everyone as the studio supports the game. November 8th’s update will bring you two new maps and the return of a beloved game mode. You’ll have to put Death Stranding down for a bit since it comes out the same day, though. In addition, Modern Warfare will be receiving patch 1.07 in the next few days “that improves stability across all platforms, fixes bugs, weapon tuning, footsteps, claymores, and more,” though the specific patch notes haven’t yet been released.

What we do know is that two free maps are coming in hot: a new 6v6 map called Shoot House and a large-scale Ground War map called Krovnik Farmland. Both of these maps were part of the massive data mine that uncovered more than 30 potential future maps. The update will also see the return of the classic Call of Duty Hardpoint game mode, which was the core inspiration for Modern Warfare’s new Headquarters mode. Hardpoint pits you against another team to control a point on the map. Every minute or so, the hardpoint changes to a new location which can shift the balance of power as teams rotate around the map.

Free Maps and Hardpoint coming to #ModernWarfare. New Multiplayer Map – Shoot House

New Ground War Map – Krovnik Farmland

Hardpoint Free for all players, available Friday 11/8. pic.twitter.com/cxhz3Svr4S — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 7, 2019

Best of all, this content will be free to all players thanks to Infinity Ward’s departure from the traditional Season Pass model, allowing everyone to be on the same page at the same time. With that in mind, Infinity Ward has confirmed that more maps will be coming throughout the game’s life cycle, although it’s still unclear if old Modern Warfare favorites will make their return.

Modern Warfare has been a huge success, already taking the top spot as the best-selling game of 2019 after only a couple weeks on the market. It will likely end up staying at the number one spot too if past years’ Call of Duty sales are any indication.

