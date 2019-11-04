Call of Duty: Modern Warfare already has a lot of content available in the game. However, it seems there’s more to come. Recently the PC version of Modern Warfare was data mined and information on upcoming maps and additional game modes has been discovered. For starters, screenshots of four maps were found. One is the popular Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 1v1 map Rust, which appears to be making its return here, potentially as a new Gunfight 2v2 map. The other three are named Faridah, Takedown, and Borderline, and all appear to be completely new maps. Faridah and Borderline both appear to take place in the game’s fictional country of Urzikstan, while Takedown features a helipad in the middle of a multi-floor building at night (though many of Modern Warfare’s maps have both daytime and nighttime versions).

In addition to this, the names of additional maps that are set to be used in the game’s standard 6v6 or 10v10 modes have been data-mined as well:

Aniyah Tac

Crash

Dam

Krovnik Farmland

Gulag

Hospital

Layover

Lowline

Lumber

Malyshev

Milbase

Oasis

Port

Prison

Rivne

Shipment

Shipment (Day)

Shipment (Night)

Slums

Stadium

Sub Base

Super

Urzikstan

Torez

Transit

TV Station

If you’re playing Gunfight then it appears you’ll be getting a pair of new maps too. One is called Exclusion Zone and looks like it takes place in the rather famous Pripyat level from the original Modern Warfare. The other is Shoot House. Additionally, the names Cage, Cargo, and Hook were data-mined as possible maps coming to Gunfight in the future. A new map has also been uncovered for the game’s massive Ground War mode. It’s called Smetna Farms, but aside from an overhead map view, there’s not much in the way of details beyond that.

In addition to all these new maps discovered, a pair of new game modes have been found as well. One is the Gun Course, which appears to be an almost complete remake of the tutorial level from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Your goal is the run a course full of cardboard targets, having to shoot them as quickly as possible while avoiding civilians. The other is called Marksman Range, and while there’s a screenshot of an empty hanger with many smaller targets, there aren’t any details on what you’ll be doing in this mode yet.

Many maps were data mined back in September, though back then it was just a list of names and several ended up not making it to the full game. Obviously, it’s likely that not all of these maps will make it to the full game, but it’s a good look at what’s potentially planned, if nothing else. So long as they don’t do something weird like make a map based on the Highway of Death.

