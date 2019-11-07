A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away About a week from now in this galaxy players can get their hands on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and start swinging their lightsabers around like there’s no tomorrow (which is in your hands, if Kojima is to be believed). However, you first have to make room on your PlayStation 4 and be ready to grab a small, but likely essential, day one patch. According to the official Xbox store listing of the game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order can be expected to take up a little under 44GB of space on your hard drive. The PlayStation Store still notes that the game requires a minimum of 60GB, but the extra space requirements are due to how Sony’s console downloads, duplicates, and unpackages game files. The final file size will probably be more in line with the aforementioned 44GB, but the full 60GB of free space will be required to make the download.

In addition to this, the day one patch notes have been revealed. The entire patch notes are as follows:

Stability Improvements and Bug Fixes

While that may not be a lot of detail, and it’s only an extra 800mb to download, it’s good to see that Respawn kept working at the game beyond going gold to squash any remaining bugs that were found ahead of launch.

[Source: Twisted Voxel]