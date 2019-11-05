PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trophy List Revealed, Platinum Trophy Appears Easy

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Trophies

With the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order just under two weeks away, its trophy list has also gone live, and at first glance they seem relatively easy to obtain. You’ll find numerous story-related trophies, as well as miscellaneous combat trophies and collectibles to find. Considering the game’s difficulty is meant to appeal to a wide audience, trophy-hunters will likely be able to obtain the game’s platinum with little struggle. (Editor’s Note: Though many seemingly “easy” trophies at first glance have been the barricade between a hunter and their platinum, and hidden trophies could hide more than just story elements.)

Members of the press have been able to get hands-on time with Jedi: Fallen Order early and reception to it has been quite positiveStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch for PS4 on November 15, 2019. You can still preorder your copy from Amazon.

Below, you’ll find the full Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trophy list, minus any of the hidden trophies that contain spoilers for the game. Enjoy!

A New HopeEarn all trophiesicon
Kicking BackKick a phillak that has kicked youicon
CollectorCollect all chests and secretsicon
Legendary BeastsDefeat four mysterious creaturesicon
Feel the ForceUnlock all Jedi skillsicon
A Galaxy Far, Far AwayComplete all of BD-1’s holomapsicon
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy.icon
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy.icon
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy.icon
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy.icon
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy.icon
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy.icon
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy.icon
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy.icon
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy.icon
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy.icon
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy.icon
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy.icon
Back At YouDefeat 50 enemies with reflected blaster boltsicon
Perfect TimingParry 100 enemiesicon
KickoffDefeat an enemy using only kicksicon
Triple TakeDefeat 3 enemies using a single lightsaber throwicon
What Goes Around…Defeat an enemy with their own Slowed blaster bolticon
Big BangDefeat 20 enemies with explosivesicon
Don’t Mess With BD-1Defeat an enemy with a hacked droidicon
Can’t Touch ThisPrecision Evade 100 attacksicon
Look Out BelowSend 25 enemies over the edgeicon
Not So FastDefeat 25 enemies while they are under the effect of Empowered Slowicon
Bank ShotDefeat an enemy by colliding them with another enemyicon
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy.icon
Cal Got Your Tongue?Slice an oggdo’s tongueicon
Medical DroidFind all of BD-1’s stim canistersicon
Green ThumbHave a fully grown terrariumicon
Full HouseRecruit all possible crew members for the Mantisicon
Data DiskFind all of BD-1’s encrypted logsicon
SabersmithFully customize your lightsabericon
The Full Glow-UpCustomize the look of Cal, BD-1, and the Mantisicon
Data CollectorScan all enemy typesicon
Hidden TrophyContinue playing to unlock this trophy.icon
Echo LocationDiscover 75 Force Echoesicon

Will you be going for the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order platinum?

[Source: True Trophies]

