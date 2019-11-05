With the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order just under two weeks away, its trophy list has also gone live, and at first glance they seem relatively easy to obtain. You’ll find numerous story-related trophies, as well as miscellaneous combat trophies and collectibles to find. Considering the game’s difficulty is meant to appeal to a wide audience, trophy-hunters will likely be able to obtain the game’s platinum with little struggle. (Editor’s Note: Though many seemingly “easy” trophies at first glance have been the barricade between a hunter and their platinum, and hidden trophies could hide more than just story elements.)

Members of the press have been able to get hands-on time with Jedi: Fallen Order early and reception to it has been quite positive. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch for PS4 on November 15, 2019. You can still preorder your copy from Amazon.

Below, you’ll find the full Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trophy list, minus any of the hidden trophies that contain spoilers for the game. Enjoy!

A New Hope Earn all trophies Kicking Back Kick a phillak that has kicked you Collector Collect all chests and secrets Legendary Beasts Defeat four mysterious creatures Feel the Force Unlock all Jedi skills A Galaxy Far, Far Away Complete all of BD-1’s holomaps Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Back At You Defeat 50 enemies with reflected blaster bolts Perfect Timing Parry 100 enemies Kickoff Defeat an enemy using only kicks Triple Take Defeat 3 enemies using a single lightsaber throw What Goes Around… Defeat an enemy with their own Slowed blaster bolt Big Bang Defeat 20 enemies with explosives Don’t Mess With BD-1 Defeat an enemy with a hacked droid Can’t Touch This Precision Evade 100 attacks Look Out Below Send 25 enemies over the edge Not So Fast Defeat 25 enemies while they are under the effect of Empowered Slow Bank Shot Defeat an enemy by colliding them with another enemy Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Cal Got Your Tongue? Slice an oggdo’s tongue Medical Droid Find all of BD-1’s stim canisters Green Thumb Have a fully grown terrarium Full House Recruit all possible crew members for the Mantis Data Disk Find all of BD-1’s encrypted logs Sabersmith Fully customize your lightsaber The Full Glow-Up Customize the look of Cal, BD-1, and the Mantis Data Collector Scan all enemy types Hidden Trophy Continue playing to unlock this trophy. Echo Location Discover 75 Force Echoes

Will you be going for the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order platinum?

[Source: True Trophies]

