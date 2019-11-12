Typically, players subscribed to EA Access are able to experience early trials for upcoming releases. The publisher will buck tradition for one title in particular, however—Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Unlike past new releases, an early trial won’t be available for the imminent Star Wars adventure. Apparently, this decision stems from a desire to keep the risk of spoilers surfacing online at a minimum. To lessen the blow, EA Access members will instead receive “exclusive cosmetics” for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA publicly announced the news via a Twitter post on EA Access’ official account. Check out the tweet in question below:

Star Wars #JediFallenOrder launches this week! #EAAccess members get 10% off the game. We’ve opted not to have early/timed access (Play First Trial), in part to reduce the risk of spoilers. Instead, EA Access members get these exclusive cosmetics!https://t.co/UQ1ZKzOvnh pic.twitter.com/tRV7rQjnQb — EA Access (@EAAccess) November 11, 2019

Because EA Access’ early trial offers players a 10-hour experience, this news doesn’t come as too much of a shock. At present, the length of Fallen Order’s story campaign remains under wraps. Therefore, it stands to reason spoiler concerns were not the only reason for the Early Access trial’s being pulled. Perhaps a 10-hour trial would delve too much into the game’s overarching experience ahead of the wider release. Fans can determine this for themselves soon enough.

EA Access first launched on console back in 2014 for the Xbox One, yet just hit the PlayStation 4 this past July. Its arrival saw more than 40 titles become available for PS4, including A Way Out, Mass Effect Andromeda, and three Battlefield entries. A wide variety of EA’s sports games were available at launch, as well.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will land on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One later this week on November 15th.

[Source: EA Access on Twitter]