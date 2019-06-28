EA has announced when exactly its EA Access subscription service will be hitting the PlayStation 4. Fans won’t have to wait long, as the service drops in a little less than a month on July 24, 2019. The service gives unlimited access to a growing selection of titles from the Electronic Arts library.

Subscribers to EA Access are allowed to play a wide variety of EA-published titles. While it’s not a streaming service, it does give you unlimited access to any title on the platform. However, the service does come with other benefits. Subscribers can save 10% on all EA digital purchases, including full games, DLC content, and in-game loot. They will also be able to try out new EA titles before they launch within a limited window, with progress transferring over to the full game.

Whether the exact library of titles will be the same as on the Xbox One is currently unknown. As the PlayStation 4 is not backwards compatible, that could limit it a bit. However, depending on how extensive the backwards compatibility on the PlayStation 5 is, we could see an expanded library in the future. According to EA, the library is not rotating, and no title will be removed from the service, with the exception being outside circumstances (like servers being shut down).

Here are the confirmed titles on the service so far:

A Way Out

Battlefield V

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Fe

Fifa 19

Madden NFL 19

Mass Effect Andromeda

NHL 19

NBA Live 19

The Sims 4

Titanfall 2

Unravel Two

The service costs $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a full year. Sadly, it appears that memberships will not carry over across systems, so those who subscribe to it on the Xbox One already would have to create a new subscription on the PS4. However, if you’re only a PS4 user, the service may turn out to be a good value in the end.

EA Access launches on July 24, 2019 for the PlayStation 4. Will you be subscribing? Let us know!

[Source: EA]