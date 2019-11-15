Hi-Rez Studios is having their annual fan gathering, and they’ve had plenty of announcements for fans of both Smite and Paladins. If you’re playing either game, then know that there are more heroes and other assorted additions coming to each one. Starting with Smite, the next hero is going to be Norse god Heimdallr. If you’ve played the rather amazing God of War recently, then some of his moves may look a tad familiar. Heimdallr is armed with a pair of axes that he can swing around viciously, but he can also throw them. They even return when asked! Heimdallr is the god that watches over Asgard and is the last god standing during the events of Ragnarök, killing Loki before he himself dies. Or, if you’re more into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version, he’s Idris Elba’s character in the Thor movies. Heimdallr will be joining the cast of Smite in December 2019.

Hi-Rez notes that Heimdallr is the first of six planned playable characters coming to Smite. While we don’t know most of the other characters, Hi-Rez did confirm that one will be Baba Yaga the witch, one of the most requested characters.

In addition to this, Smite is teaming up with Red Bull Records to get bands to contribute tracks to the game. The first two artists bringing songs over to the game are AWOLNATION, perhaps best known for their hit song “Sail,” and Beartooth. Also, the characters from popular animated Youtube series RWBY have sort of joined the cast of Smite, at least kind of. Four characters are getting skins that make them look like the main cast of the show.

No fear fans of Paladins, you’re getting something too. Just recently Raum was released in the game, a chaingun wielding demon that sure looks scary. However, now we get a chance to see Raum’s rival, the anthropomorphic tiger warrior Tiberius. Tiberius will be joining the game in January 2020, bringing with him the ability to throw chakra, become temporarily invincible, and a charming personality. Like with Smite, Tiberius is just one champion planned, with Hi-Rez promising three more before 2020 is done.

Smite is a MOBA that sees gods of 14 different pantheons battle it out. It has all the elements you’d expect from a MOBA but plays from a third-person perspective giving it more of an action game feel. On the other hand, Paladins is a hero shooter where each hero has unique abilities that help them battle each other. Recently it got support for cross-play, the first Hi-Rez game to do so. Both games are free to play, so you can try them on PlayStation 4 right now.