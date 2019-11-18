Thanks to Black Friday 2019 ads for Target and Walmart, expectations on gaming-related deals are already set. Sony is adding a few more deals to the mix, however. A number of system-centric bundles, accessories, and games will receive a mark down, courtesy of a few PlayStation Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. In the United States, the sale will last from November 24th to December 2nd. Similar deals in Canada will start on November 28th and end on December 6th.

According to the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation’s Black Friday sales will apply at “participating retailers.” For instance, the new PS4 1TB Bundle, which features God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, and The Last of Us Remastered, will be available at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart for $199.99. It seems PlayStation.com may also offer this particular PS4 bundle.

Other notable PlayStation deals include PlayStation Hits titles being marked down to $9.99 from their regular $20 price tag. Between November 22nd and December 2nd, PS Plus will cost 25 percent less for the yearly subscription. In addition, select exclusives are also receiving discounts, including Concrete Genie, Days Gone, MediEvil, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition.

PlayStation’s full list of Black Friday deals are as follows:

Only on PlayStation PS4 Bundle for $199.99 USD/$249.99 CAD. Includes a 1TB PS4 and three award-winning titles, The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

for $199.99 USD/$249.99 CAD. Includes a 1TB PS4 and three award-winning titles, The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition PlayStation 4 Pro for $299.99 USD/$369.99 CAD, regularly $399.99 USD /$499.99 CAD

for $299.99 USD/$369.99 CAD, regularly $399.99 USD /$499.99 CAD PS VR Multi-Game Bundle for $199.99 USD/$319.99 CAD, regularly $299.99 USD/$449.99 CAD. Features a PS VR Headset, PS Camera, and vouchers to download five PS VR titles: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds.

for $199.99 USD/$319.99 CAD, regularly $299.99 USD/$449.99 CAD. Features a PS VR Headset, PS Camera, and vouchers to download five PS VR titles: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds. PS VR Blood & Truth + Everybody’s Golf Bundle for $249.99 USD/$249.99 CAD, regularly $349.99 USD/$379.99 CAD. Features a PS VR Headset, PS Camera, two PS Move controllers, and two PS VR titles: Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf VR

for $249.99 USD/$249.99 CAD, regularly $349.99 USD/$379.99 CAD. Features a PS VR Headset, PS Camera, two PS Move controllers, and two PS VR titles: Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf VR PS Gold Headset for $69.99 USD/$89.99 CAD in all available colors, regularly $99.99 USD/$119.99 CAD

for $69.99 USD/$89.99 CAD in all available colors, regularly $99.99 USD/$119.99 CAD DualShock 4 for $39.99 USD/$49.99 CAD in all colors, regularly $64.99 USD/ $74.99 CAD

25% off PlayStation Plus yearly subscription, available November 22nd – December 2nd

yearly subscription, available November 22nd – December 2nd Select PlayStation exclusive games for $19.99 USD/$29.99 CAD, including Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie, and MLB The Show 19

for $19.99 USD/$29.99 CAD, including Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie, and MLB The Show 19 PlayStation Hits games for $9.99 USD/$9.99 CAD, regularly $19.99 USD/$19.99 CAD

[Source: PlayStation Blog]