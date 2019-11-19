Star Wars is an unstoppable force. Unless, of course, Pokémon counts as the competition. Pokémon Sword debuted at number one on the UK’s physical sales charts for the week ending November 16th. Meanwhile, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order entered the sales charts at number two. Interestingly enough, the pocket monsters topped the charts three-fold, thanks to Pokémon Shield’s landing in the number three spot and Pokémon Sword and Shied: Dual Edition’s taking number seven. Near the bottom of the top 10 sits Death Stranding, which tumbled to eighth place in its second week on the market.

This serves as a solid first week for the Star Wars entry, earning it a place as the UK’s fourth biggest physical release of 2019. Yet, its sales failed to meet those of 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront II launch. According to GamesIndustry.biz, Fallen Order’s opening week numbers are 33 percent less than those of DICE’s multiplayer title. EA anticipated this, though, fully aware that Fallen Order’s narrative-centric experience wouldn’t reach the sales success of an online adventure.

On the Death Stranding side of things, the fall from number two to number eight is quite notable. This is due to 71 percent drop in boxed sales week-over-week. What this might mean for the game’s staying power in the long run remains to be seen. At the time of writing, it’s also unclear as to how well the Kojima title is holding on in other regions.

The 10 best-selling physical titles in the UK for the week ending November 16th are as follows:

Pokémon Sword Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Pokémon Shield Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Pokémon Sword and Shied: Dual Edition Death Stranding Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario & Sonic At The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Modern Warfare’s drop to the fourth spot on the sales chart also warrants attention. The title spent three consecutive weeks at the top of the physical sales charts. How fascinating that it took two Pokémon games and a Star Wars arrival to bring it down a few notches.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]