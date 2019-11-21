After 18 years, Shenmue is back with its newly released third entry. It certainly made an impression on people when the original debuted in 1999, followed by its sequel in 2001. Although Shenmue III is only a few days old, creator Yu Suzuki is already discussing the possibility of a fourth entry. In the credits of Shenmue III, Suzuki addresses the fans, expressing his appreciation for the support and his hope that the series would live on through continued support.

Reviews for Shenmue III have been generally positive, with many outlets noting that it definitely feels like a Dreamcast game, for better or for worse. Our review isn’t quite ready yet as of November 21, 2019, but it should be ready to go soon.

Here is the full letter from Suzuki, as found in Shenmue III’s staff credits:

To all the fans who have waited many years for Shenmue 3, and to all of the crowdfunding backers who have made this game possible: This project would not exist without your love, support, and the connections we’ve made along the way. With profound appreciation for all that you have done, I am happy to finally present to you Shenmue 3. During development I expanded the scope beyond what I had originally envisioned. I’m happy we were able to include the distinct “Shenmue” charm throughout the game. I hope that this new chapter strikes even a small resonance in your heart. For as long as there are those who wish to see Shenmue live on, I will never give up on my own personal journey to complete its story. As with Shenmue 3, the Shenmue story is with you. I sincerely hope that, together, we can continue to spin the tale of Ryo and his adventures in Shenmue 4. This goes out to all who have ever loved and supported Shenmue. Yu Suzuki

In reference to a fourth installment, Suzuki also said, “If Shenmue 3 sells well it will make things easier [with Shenmue 4]. But I think it will rely more on what kind of partners we will be able to secure.” Let’s just hope it isn’t another 18 years before we see a new Shenmue game.

