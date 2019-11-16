Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz has said that he’s not “too concerned” about Shenmue III‘s delay and subsequent November release date because it gave Ys Net additional time to polish the game and the 2019 holiday period is light on big releases.

Speaking to Games Industry, Kundratitz said:

We moved the release date from the end of August to November to give him [Yu Suzuki] more time to polish, to make it a high quality experience from the get-go. Then the fans will decide. From a timing point of view, I’m not too concerned because this year is a light year on big releases. Compared to last year and even to what’s coming out next year, I think we’re in for a lighter Christmas period. It’s certainly not a bad time to launch a game like Shenmue in November. We’ll give it our best shot.

Shenmue III ran into a bit of controversy due to its Epic Store release on PC, which caused frustration among some Kickstarter backers. Despite this, Koch Media is confident that the series has a large community of supporters that Suzuki’s work will be able to satisfy.

“To fulfil everyone’s vision of what it should be is not always easy but I would say Suzuki-san is right at the helm,” Kundratitz continued. “He’s a visionary, he’s running the studio and making the game according to his own beliefs and for the fans. As a publisher, we can only support him in every way we can in order to bring out the game in the best possible light.”

Shenmue III will release on November 19th.

[Source: Games Industry]

