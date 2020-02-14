Shenmue III’s next batch of post-launch DLC, Story Quest Pack, will go live next week on February 18th. Players who own the Complete DLC Collection, which costs $14.99, will gain access to the new DLC automatically. Those interested in buying the pack separately can do so on PSN or the Epic Games Store for $4.99.

Story Quest Pack will see protagonist Ryo Hazuki encounter a “familiar face.” The ensuing adventure will take him on a “new escapade where nothing is as it seems.” Ys Net shared a few screenshots from the upcoming DLC on Shenmue III’s official Twitter account. Check them out in the post down below:

Nothing is as it seems…

In the latest #Shenmue3 DLC, our intrepid adventurer #RyoHazuki will cross paths with a familiar face.

The “Story Quest Pack” will drop on February 18th 2020 – are you ready? pic.twitter.com/VQiaSxkjYk — Shenmue 3 (@Shenmue_3) February 14, 2020

Story Quest Pack counts as the second of Shenmue III’s post-launch content releases. The first of such releases, Battle Rally, launched in January, adding new activities like foot races. It, too, is included in the Complete DLC Collection. However, Battle Rally’s $7.99 price tag makes buying it separately a little more expensive than Story Quest Pack.

Ys Net plans to release at least one more DLC pack. The third add-on’s contents and launch date currently remain under wraps. Yet, the short wait time between the first two releases suggests Shenmue III’s next round of content could arrive in about a month or so. This third addition is also included within the Complete DLC Collection.

Shenmue III is out now on the PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

[Source: Shenmue 3 on Twitter, VG247]

