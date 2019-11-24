Death Stranding‘s recent nominations in nine of The Game Awards 2019 categories seem to have stirred some controversy, prompting an official response from producer Geoff Keighley.

Death Stranding‘s divisive reviews aside, it’s Keighley and Hideo Kojima’s relationship which has become the center of focus. For those who don’t know, the duo formed a close friendship following Kojima’s high-profile departure from Konami. In the years that followed, Keighley and Kojima regularly appeared together at events, and Keighley even made an appearance in Death Stranding. Kojima also sits on TGA’s advisory board.

This understandably led many to question the nine nominations the game received for TGA 2019 but as Keighley has pointed out to Kotaku, he isn’t involved in the nomination process. TGA’s jury comprises of 80 media outlets.

“I respect and appreciate the concern,” Keighley told Kotaku. “This is why we have the FAQ right at the top of the website to make the process clear. It’s also why I don’t vote on the nominees or winners. In my role as show producer I work closely with game publishers and developers on a number of levels, so leave the judging to media outlets that provide a wide critical assessment.”

When Kotaku sought clarification on Kojima’s advisory role at TGA, Keighley said that the board which he’s a part of helps to “guide and advance the mission of The Game Awards.” “Functionally, this typically includes a few in person meetings every year to solicit general feedback on the show’s direction. These are broad stroke discussions,” he added.

