Soon after Castlevania’s sophomore season began streaming on Netflix last year, the company greenlit a third run. Details on when the next outing will officially arrive have remained under wraps. However, this may have recently changed. If one of Netflix’s many international Twitter accounts is correct, Sypha and Trevor’s newest adventure could very well land this weekend.

In a Twitter post on the Netflix Nordic account, a number of films and television series coming to the platform are listed. Situated above each show or film is a date, indicating when the respective series or film will arrive. See the post below:

I mean, these titles speak for themselves, right? 25/11

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

27/11

The Irishman

28/11

Merry Happy Whatever

30/11

Zombieland

1/12

Castlevania: Season 3

Jackass 2.5

Men in Black II

Grease

13 Going on 30

Hotel Transylvania

I, Tonya — Netflix Nordic (@NetflixNordic) November 25, 2019

Some of these dates have previously received confirmation from the streaming giant. For example, The Irishman is indeed slated to premiere on Wednesday, November 27th. However, a formal confirmation for Castlevania Season 3’s above-listed release date of December 1st has yet to surface (barring the fact that this is an official Netflix social media account). Might this serve as Netflix’s official announcement? Though it seems a tad unconventional, even for Netflix, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility.

Fans would do well to remember that these types of posts aren’t always accurate. The Witcher’s originally rumored December 17th release date was recently proven inaccurate, given that the show will debut on December 20th. Perhaps this reported date for Castlevania’s third season will soon prove to be a similar case? Either way, with December 1 fast approaching, it won’t be much longer before we’ll find out.

[Source: Netflix Nordic on Twitter via USgamer]