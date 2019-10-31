Netflix has unleashed a brand-new look at its Henry-Cavill starring The Witcher series. In doing so, the streaming giant also announced the show’s release date. The upcoming series will begin streaming right before Christmas on December 20, 2019. It seems the previously leaked December 17th date was indeed inaccurate, after all (even if only by a little).

See more of Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia in action in the following trailer, which spans just over two minutes in length, and features some incredible music:

One particular shot from the trailer already has social media swooning. It occurs at the 1:10 mark, wherein Geralt rests in a bathtub, much like he does at the start of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Will this scene from the Netflix series also be immortalized in a statue? Only time will tell the tale.

According to The Witcher’s showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, there are currently no plans for the TV series to adapt stories from the CD Project RED franchise. Instead, the show will focus solely on the original source material from author Andrzej Sapkowski. Interestingly, The Witcher’s pilot season will primarily adapt The Last Wish, a short story collection that chronologically serves as the book series’ first entry. Whether this means that potential subsequent seasons may center on one book each presently remains to be seen.

For now, there only exists one other trailer for the show, its first look which debuted during San Diego Comic-Con a handful of months ago. It too ran about two minutes in length, showing off a pretty awesome sneak peek at the world of The Witcher in live-action. Thankfully, the wait to see how it all unfolds is nearly at an end, with just under two months to go until its December 20 release date.