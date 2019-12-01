PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Bluepoint Games Teases Next Project(s) With a Little Poem

Bluepoint Games has made no secret of the fact that it’s working on at least two new projects (one of which is supposedly a “big” PlayStation 5 game) but we’ve received little in the way of hints about what they are.

A day ago, the studio decided to tease fans with a little poem. We can tell Bluepoint is busy reviving a classic (something we already knew) but that’s about all we deciphered.

In case you missed it, Bluepoint posted a similar tease a month ago, which confirmed that it has two projects in the works.

From what we know so far, Bluepoint’s upcoming title is neither a remake nor a remaster. The studio called it a “re-envisioning.” Technical Director Peter Dalton previously said that PlayStation classic The Legend of Dragoon should “perhaps be a project” because he loves the game and fans’ passion for it.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.