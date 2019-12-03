Atlus has been counting down something Persona 5 Royal-related recently, and now we finally know what the prolific developer/publisher has had up its sleeve. The game’s Western release date was finally revealed as March 31, 2020, along with a slew of special editions, all available for preorder right now. A new release date reveal trailer and a handful of new screenshots were released as well, celebrating the game finally coming West.

Persona 5 Royal is an enhanced edition of Persona 5, with added characters, confidants, quests, and general quality of life improvements. The game released in Japan on October 31, 2019, five months ahead of the Western release.

You can check out the launch trailer below:

Aside from that, Persona 5 Royal will feature multiple versions with different goodies, like the special Phantom Thieves Edition, which comes with a Joker mask, art book, and other collector’s items. You can find out more about each of the game’s special editions below:

Phantom Thieves Edition – $89.99

Official Joker Mask (comes with a stand)

Collector’s Box

Art book

Soundtrack

Limited edition Steelbook case

Dynamic PS4 Theme code

Launch Edition – $59.99

Limited edition Steelbook case

Dynamic PS4 Theme code

Or, if you prefer your games digitally, there’s no shortage of downloadable versions of Persona 5 Royal, with different add-ons for you to choose from. Check them out below:

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition $99.99

Includes the game and all DLC bundles plus 6 additional costume packs

Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition $69.99

Includes the game and the “Persona 5 Royal Kasumi Costume Bundle”

Persona 5 Royal DLC Bundles

Persona 5 Royal DLC Bundles will be available for purchase, separately:

Kasumi Costume Bundle – $14.99

Battle Bundle – $9.99

Persona Bundle – $9.99

DLC Bundle – $59.99

Here are some new Persona 5 Royal screenshots for you to enjoy, as well:

Will you be picking up Persona 5 Royal even if you already played the original? Did you miss the original release and are excited to pick this up instead?

[Source: PlayStation Blog]