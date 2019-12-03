Three new titles have been added to the PlayStation Now lineup today, all from completely different genres. PUBG comes to the streaming platform, bringing with it a battle royale-centric online experience. Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, the standalone expansion for Wolfenstein: The New Order, joins the fray as well. Racing title F1 2019 is also a part of the updated lineup of PS Now titles. These three additions add to the service’s already sizable library, which consists of over 800 games.

In PUBG, 100 players will drop onto a map, all battling to be the last one standing. To survive, scavenging is imperative. The same goes for constantly being on guard and aware of surroundings.

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood will offer a different experience. Serving as a prequel to 2014’s The New Order, The Old Blood sees BJ Blazkowicz and his allies working tirelessly to find the coordinates to General Deathshead’s compound. In addition to the enemies encountered in the main game, such as Nazi soldiers and Panzerhunds, The Old Blood adds zombie-esque Nazi soldiers to the mix.

A Codemasters racer, F1 2019 bases its experience on 2019 Formula One and Formula 2 Championships. The title hit stores earlier this year to primarily positive reviews.

In unveiling PS Now’s update lineup on the PlayStation Blog, Sony also shared the list of most downloaded PS Now titles from November 2019. They are as follows:

Grand Theft Auto V

God of War

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Rocket League

Farming Simulator 19

Persona 5

Fallout 4

Mortal Kombat X

WWE 2K18

NBA 2K18

Infamous Second Son

As a remember for PS Now subscribers, be sure to try out 2018’s God of War, Grand Theft Auto 5, Infamous Second Son, and Uncharted 4 as soon as possible. These four experiences will leave the service in the coming weeks on January 2, 2020.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]