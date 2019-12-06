Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales allowed CD Projekt RED to venture into a new genre, while also exploring other facets of The Witcher universe through a stunning and unique art style. Might this Gwent-centric RPG see the series further explored in a potential sequel? According to developers from CD Projekt RED, the answer is a simple “no.”

This news was confirmed in a recent Q&A session held on the studio’s YouTube channel for Gwent. Essentially, the full discussion revolved around updates for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Near the video’s end came confirmation of there existing no plans for a follow-up to Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

Thronebreaker receives a very brief mention at around the 43:19 mark in the following video from CD Projekt:

CD Projekt RED’s Thronebreaker was originally intended as the campaign portion of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, but the scope became so big that CDPR broke it off into its own separate game. It first launched on PC via GOG in late October 2018. A console release followed not too long thereafter in early December. Despite generally positive reviews, the title did not move the needle as the studio presumed it would. Within weeks of its PC release, CD Projekt spoke of the game’s failure to meet sales expectations in an earnings call. This may serve as one reason as to why a sequel isn’t in the cards.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is at the end of its road, too, though only on consoles. CD Projekt recently revealed plans to discontinue support for the card game on PS4 and Xbox One starting December 9th. All future updates and content will only release on the game’s PC and mobile versions.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is available to purchase now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite]