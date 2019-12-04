Originally a minigame in The Witcher 3, the card game spin-off Gwent: The Witcher Card Game exploded in popularity following its release in 2017. Console players will need to move over to PC or mobile soon though. Developer CD Projekt Red will be discontinuing support for the console versions of Gwent on December 9, 2019. On that date, the state of the game on consoles will effectively freeze in place with no additional updates or expansions to come. CDPR is implementing a system to allow players to carry over progress to an existing GOG account, in which you can play on PC or Mobile devices. However, this feature will only be available for six months, ending on June 9, 2020.

The developer states, in part:

..we have made a tough decision: to discontinue support of console versions of the game. All GWENT players on consoles will be offered an option to copy their account progress and purchases from their current platform to a GOG account, which is used by both PC and mobile versions of the game.

According to CD Projekt Red, ceasing Gwent console support is due to the increase in player count following the launch of Gwent on iOS and Android. Despite the developer’s pedigree, it’s not as easy for the team to support multiple versions of the game while finishing work on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. PC and Mobile were the most popular platforms, which means the console versions got the ax.

But what does this mean for console players, exactly? For starters, there will be no more updates after December 9th. In addition, expansions will no longer release on consoles and real-money purchases will be disabled. Plus, you will no longer be able to matchmake with those on other platforms. It seems like you’ll still be able to play against AI opponents, but ongoing support is being cut.

Those who choose to copy account progress to GOG will be able to carry over the following:

All collected ornaments

Meteorite Powder — Only applies to Xbox One players*

All other currencies

Cards

Deck lists

Account level

Current Rank

Thronebreaker rewards

Contracts

As noted above, PS4 players will not be able to transfer Meteorite Powder to GOG. As such, those players are encouraged to spend all of their Meteorite Powder before requesting the account transfer process.

[Source: CD Projekt Red]