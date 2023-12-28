CD Projekt RED Doesn’t Want to Be Acquired, Is Protected Against Hostile Takeover

CD Projekt RED (CDPR) has denied rumors of a potential acquisition yet again, stressing that the studio wants to remain independent. CDPR is a name that repeatedly comes up when it comes to talk of games industry consolidations, with prior reports that Sony has been in talks with the studio for a possible acquisition.

CD Projekt RED has “always had a clear position” on acquisitions, says CEO Adam Kiciński

Although CDPR outright denied that it was ever in talks with Sony, we know for a fact that rival Microsoft did have an actual interest in acquiring the developer… at least to the extent that it was one of the companies that it had listed as a buyout consideration in internal documents made public earlier this year.

Now, CEO Adam Kiciński has told Polish publication Parkiet (via MP1st) that CDPR is also protected against a hostile takeover. “We have always had a clear position, supported by the regulations included in the statute [to prevent hostile takeovers],” Kiciński said. “We are not interested in being included in any larger entity. We have worked our whole lives to get to the position we have now, and we believe that in a few years we will be even bigger and stronger.”