The Microsoft Store has reportedly ended up leaking Tekken 7 Season Pass 3’s content, revealing returning character Ganryu and new playable character Fahkumram.

The listing has since been updated to remove the content details but not before folks over at Avoiding The Puddle managed to get their hands on a screenshot. Considering Tekken 7 is prone to leaks and creator Katsuhiro Harada has expressed his frustration over it several times, we imagine he’s not too happy with Microsoft right now.

Here’s what you can expect from Season Pass 3:

This season pass features several DLC packs bundled together at a discounted price! Includes the following DLC: (DLC 10-13 now available) • DLC10: Playable character Zafina!

• DLC11: Playable character Ganryu!

• DLC12: Playable character Leroy Smith!

• DLC13: An expanded “Frame Data Display” feature! *To use the above characters and feature, you must update the game to version 3.10 or later. • DLC14 and Beyond – DLC14: Playable character Fahkumram

• DLC15: New stage *Above content will be available at a later date. Details will be revealed on the official website as they become available. Season Pass 3 Bonus: Character Customization Items – Character Customization Sets (includes glasses, accessories, hairstyles, facial hair, effects, and auras) – Player Customization Item Sets (includes panels, health bars, and plates) *Some character customization items cannot be used by certain characters.

Some Tekken community members have told Avoiding The Puddle that people are being banned from the official Tekken Twitch channel for mentioning the leak so try to keep it on the low, and try not to @ Harada on Twitter either.

[Source: Avoiding The Puddle via ResetEra]