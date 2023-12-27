Tekken 8 Kuma Trailer Previews the Master of Salmon’s Return

Tekken 8 Kuma Trailer Previews the Master of Salmon’s Return

By Anthony Nash

Bandai Namco has released a new Tekken 8 trailer showcasing Kuma, the fan-favorite bear character that’s appeared in every single Tekken game.

Kuma is a mainstay in the Tekken franchise, having appeared in pretty much every single Tekken game since its inception. The character is a giant bear that often has some of the most outlandish and hilarious cutscenes in the game’s history.

As for his fighting style, Kuma’s abilities are that of a giant bear, with many of his attacks consisting of giant swipes and punches, kicking enemies with his back legs, and using his trusty salmon as a club to attack enemies.

Check out the Tekken 8 trailer introducing Kuma below:

Tekken 8 Ultimate Edition was revealed last week

Last week, Bandai Namco also showed off Tekken 8’s Ultimate Edition in a new video. The Ultimate Edition of the game is available to preorder now for $109.99 on Bandai Namco’s website and offers up some digital bonuses for fans.

This includes 32 Gold Suit costumes for each character, exclusive skins and t-shirt designs for players avatars, and the Playable Character Year 1 Pass, granting players access to the future batch of DLC set to arrive in the game.

Anthony Nash
Anthony Nash

Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing them. You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at @_anthonynash.

Share article

TRENDING

Related