Tekken 8 Kuma Trailer Previews the Master of Salmon’s Return

Bandai Namco has released a new Tekken 8 trailer showcasing Kuma, the fan-favorite bear character that’s appeared in every single Tekken game.

Kuma is a mainstay in the Tekken franchise, having appeared in pretty much every single Tekken game since its inception. The character is a giant bear that often has some of the most outlandish and hilarious cutscenes in the game’s history.

As for his fighting style, Kuma’s abilities are that of a giant bear, with many of his attacks consisting of giant swipes and punches, kicking enemies with his back legs, and using his trusty salmon as a club to attack enemies.

Check out the Tekken 8 trailer introducing Kuma below:

Tekken 8 Ultimate Edition was revealed last week

Last week, Bandai Namco also showed off Tekken 8’s Ultimate Edition in a new video. The Ultimate Edition of the game is available to preorder now for $109.99 on Bandai Namco’s website and offers up some digital bonuses for fans.

This includes 32 Gold Suit costumes for each character, exclusive skins and t-shirt designs for players avatars, and the Playable Character Year 1 Pass, granting players access to the future batch of DLC set to arrive in the game.