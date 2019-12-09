Did Bayonetta and Vanquish really release a decade ago? Time flies, and to celebrate these two beloved action games, Sega is bringing them to PS4 as part of the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle, confirming the various rumors that have appeared recently. When it releases on February 18th, 2020, you’ll be able to play these two beloved Platinum classics in beautiful 4K at 60fps. This bundle will retail for $39.99, or $24.99 for each game individually. If you want the physical version, the full bundle is the only way you’ll be able to get them on disc.

The physical launch edition of the bundle comes with a steel book sporting new art for each game. If you prefer to go digital, you’ll get a special set of limited edition PS4 themes for preordering from the PS Store. Both static themes, one features the original cover art for both games, while the 10th-anniversary theme celebrates the games with the new updated bundle cover art.

Bayonetta released in October 2009 and saw a sequel (aptly titled Bayonetta 2) exclusively for the Wii U in 2014 (later ported to the Nintendo Switch in 2018). Since then, SEGA has partnered with Nintendo on Bayonetta. At The Game Awards 2017, a third installment was also announced as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, though not much has been revealed about the game since then. Nintendo also added the Umbra Witch as a playable character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Vanquish released in October 2010, but hasn’t seen any other iterations or sequels aside from a PC port in 2017. The game focuses on third-person shooting and fast-paced action elements (the hero literally has a rocket-propelled suit), directed by Resident Evil’s Shinji Mikami. It was critically well-received and has become something of a cult-classic title among fans of Platinum games.

The Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle will also be available on Xbox One, but at this time there are no plans for a Switch version of the remasters.

