Update: A previous version of this article contained information about a second game. Sources tell us that this information contained errors and we’ve since removed that purported leak.

Original: It’s possible we may have our first actual leak of The Game Awards 2019. (Geoff Keighley said a couple of days ago that nothing to his knowledge had leaked from the show.) A poster on Reddit, going by the name of “hereitismydude,” posted a few pictures and gifs of the two games to r/GamingLeaksAndRumors. Allegedly, we’ll be seeing a trailer for Batman: Shadow Edition, a pack that collects the first two Seasons of the Batman Telltale game series.

Most of the information offered is about Batman: Shadow Edition. The game, as some may have expected, will be a combination of both Batman: The Telltale Series and Batman: The Enemy Within. However, rather than just collecting the two games separately, they’ll be combined into a single game. Additionally, the games will both receive visual overhauls so that they look a little better. A new feature is being added where the player can return to the Batcave at any time and take the time to customize both Bruce Wayne and Batman. If you ever wanted Batman to have a beard or to play the game as Bruce Wayne in his underwear, the option to do so will be available. In November, the existence of Batman: Shadow Edition was leaked by the Australian Classification Board, so this one isn’t too much of a stretch.

