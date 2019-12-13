After well over a year of waiting for new footage, PlayStation fans were finally treated to a new look at Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima during The Game Awards 2019. The nearly five-minute-long trailer featured plenty to gawk at–stunning visuals, interesting bits of gameplay, and a 2020 release window count as but a few. Yet, what the trailer did not fully convey is the sheer size of the game itself. Apparently, the studio considers Ghost of Tsushima its biggest game to date. It’s not even close.

Following the new trailer’s release, Sucker Punch’s Communications Manager, Andrew Goldfarb, shared a few more intriguing details in a PlayStation Blog post. Notably, he teased the size of Ghost of Tsushima’s open world, referring to it as “the biggest game Sucker Punch has ever made by a wide margin.” The trailer, he added, “barely scratched the surface” with regards to the diversity of the open world. Needless to say, going above and beyond what it has previously accomplished seems to be the studio’s aim.

In teasing Ghost of Tsushima’s massive game world, the Communications Manager also shared an image of the title’s box art. Though the picture itself has been floating around online for much of this week, it’s still nice to see the art framed within the fixings of PS4 box.

See the cover design for Sucker Punch’s upcoming samurai title below:

In addition, a couple of new items have been added to the PlayStation Gear Store for Ghost of Tsushima, including a new hoodie and shirt. Meanwhile, existing merchandise related to the Sucker Punch title is currently on sale.

Ghost of Tsushima is coming to the PlayStation 4 sometime during the summer of 2020.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]