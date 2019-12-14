Obsidian Entertainment has announced that it’ll release downloadable content for The Outer Worlds in 2020 in order to expand its story.

In a note on its official forums, the developer thanked fans for their support and votes at The Game Awards. Although the title didn’t take any trophies home, Obsidian is grateful for the nominations. The Outer Worlds was nominated for Best Narrative, Best Performance, and Game of the Year.

The note reads:

We want to take this opportunity to thank the incredible team behind The Outer Worlds. It is because of their hard work and dedication to this project that we received the Best Narrative, Best Performance – Ashly Burch, Best RPG, and Game of the Year nominations at The Game Awards. To all of those who voted for us in The Game Awards, you are all fantastic and we are so grateful for your support. The reception to The Outer Worlds has been unbelievable to see, and even just being nominated means a lot. However, the journey isn’t over yet as we are excited to announce that we will be expanding the story through DLC next year! Details will be made available at a later date. We just wanted to personally thank our team for doing a wonderful job and our fans for their tremendous support.

The Outer Worlds released to critical acclaim and surpassed publisher Take-Two Interactive’s sales expectations. CEO Strauss Zelnick recently said that the company is “very happy” with the game’s performance.

We’ll update our readers when the DLC is detailed.

[Source: Obsidian]