the game awards 2019 winners

Last night, host Geoff Keighley closed the book on the fifth annual The Game Awards. Dozens of developers were awarded from studios big and small. There were a few surprises when it came to some winners, however. For one, few expected FromSoftware would win Game of the Year for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It was a deserving win, though, one that will undoubtedly be remembered for a long time to come.
Note that these nominees and winners are separate and independent from the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards, which we are currently running.
For a full list of all the winners, check the list below (Note: Winners are in bold):
Game of the Year:
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Outer Worlds
Best Game Direction:
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Outer Wilds
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Narrative:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
Best Art Direction:
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Best Score/Music:
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best Audio Design:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Performance:
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden, Control
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding
Games for Impact:
- Concrete Genie
- Gris
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Rainbow Six Siege
Best Independent Game:
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana Zero
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Mobile Game:
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- GRINDSTONE
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf?
Best Community Support:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Rainbow Six Siege
Best VR/AR Game:
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
Best Action Game:
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Best Action/Adventure Game:
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best RPG:
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter World
- The Outer Worlds
Best Fighting Game:
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Showdown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Best Family Game:
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Best Strategy Game:
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Best Sports/Racing Game:
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Best Multiplayer Game:
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- The Division 2
Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway:
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio for Gris
- DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
- Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
- House House for Untitled Goose Game
Content Creator of the Year:
- Courage – Jack Dunlop
- Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo
- Ewok – Soleil Wheeler
- Grefg – David Martinez
- Shroud – Michael Grzesiek
Best Esports Game:
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Best Esports Player:
- Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic
- Olesksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
- Jay “Sinatraa” Won
Best Esports Team:
- Astralis
- G2 Esports
- OG
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Liquid
Best Esports Event:
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- The International 2019
Best Esports Coach:
- Eric “adreN” Hoag
- Nu-ri “Cain” Jang
- Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann
- Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun
- Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz
- Danny “Zonic” Sørensen
Best Esports Host:
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
The celebration doesn’t have to stop here. Fans can lend there support to both the nominees and the winners by taking advantage of the PlayStation Networks The Game Awards Sale. For some odd reason, however, there is one particularly notable adventure missing from the PSN sale–Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, also known as 2019’s Game of the year. This seems an odd oversight, for sure. At least there’s a free dynamic theme to grab!
