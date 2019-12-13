PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Here’s Everyone Who Took Home a Trophy from The Game Awards 2019

the game awards 2019 winners

Last night, host Geoff Keighley closed the book on the fifth annual The Game Awards. Dozens of developers were awarded from studios big and small. There were a few surprises when it came to some winners, however. For one, few expected FromSoftware would win Game of the Year for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It was a deserving win, though, one that will undoubtedly be remembered for a long time to come.

Note that these nominees and winners are separate and independent from the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards, which we are currently running. 

For a full list of all the winners, check the list below (Note: Winners are in bold):

Game of the Year:

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Game Direction:

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Outer Wilds
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Narrative:

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Art Direction:

  • Control
  • Death Stranding 
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Score/Music:

  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Audio Design:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Performance:

  • Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden, Control
  • Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz, Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling, Control
  • Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding

Games for Impact:

  • Concrete Genie 
  • Gris
  • Kind Words
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Sea of Solitude

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Rainbow Six Siege

Best Independent Game:

  • Baba Is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana Zero
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Best Mobile Game:

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • GRINDSTONE
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of Light
  • What the Golf?

Best Community Support:

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite 
  • Rainbow Six Siege

Best VR/AR Game:

  • Asgard’s Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Beat Saber
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Trover Saves the Universe

Best Action Game:

  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus

Best Action/Adventure Game:

  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best RPG:

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Monster Hunter World
  • The Outer Worlds

Best Fighting Game:

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Showdown
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Family Game: 

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best Strategy Game:

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

Best Sports/Racing Game:

  • Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20

Best Multiplayer Game:

  • Apex Legends
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Tetris 99
  • The Division 2

Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway:

  • ZA/UM for Disco Elysium 
  • Nomada Studio for Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
  • Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
  • House House for Untitled Goose Game

Content Creator of the Year:

  • Courage – Jack Dunlop
  • Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo
  • Ewok – Soleil Wheeler
  • Grefg – David Martinez
  • Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

Best Esports Game:

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch

Best Esports Player:

  • Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok
  • Luka “Perkz” Perkovic
  • Olesksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev
  • Jay “Sinatraa” Won

Best Esports Team:

  • Astralis
  • G2 Esports
  • OG
  • San Francisco Shock
  • Team Liquid

Best Esports Event:

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League of Legends World Championship 2019
  • The International 2019

Best Esports Coach:

  • Eric “adreN” Hoag
  • Nu-ri “Cain” Jang
  • Fabian “GrabbZ” Lohmann
  • Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-gyun
  • Titouan “Sockshka” Merloz
  • Danny “Zonic” Sørensen

Best Esports Host:

  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

The celebration doesn’t have to stop here. Fans can lend there support to both the nominees and the winners by taking advantage of the PlayStation Networks The Game Awards Sale. For some odd reason, however, there is one particularly notable adventure missing from the PSN sale–Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, also known as 2019’s Game of the year. This seems an odd oversight, for sure. At least there’s a free dynamic theme to grab!

[Source: Windows Central]