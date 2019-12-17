Despite the game being over two years old, Gran Turismo Sport is still getting new content all the time. The latest batch of content adds in a world-famous track and seven new cars. If you’ve ever wanted a chance to drive on the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, this is your chance, as the patch adding the track will be dropping at 8pm PST tonight. Laguna Seca was built in California in 1957 and has been host to many races since. It’s most well-known for a section of the course called the Corkscrew. Here racers have to navigate a pair of tight, quick, turns, all while going downhill. It’s certainly going to leave at least a few players’ heads spinning.

You will, of course, need some new, fancy, and fresh cars to drive down Laguna Seca’s Corkscrew. So Gran Turismo Sport is offering up seven fresh sets of wheels to get behind. The highlight of this batch is the Ford GT ’17, which may actually be faster than Sonic. Hitting a top speed of a little over 216MPH, it’s easy to see why you’d want to drive this car. Just be careful of the aforementioned Corkscrew. That’d be a good place to ease up on the gas a bit unless you want to test out the Ford GT ’17’s safety features.

As for the other six cars being added to the game, they are as follows:

Porsche 911 Carrera RS Club Sport (993) ’95

Toyota Crown Athlete G ’13

Volkswagen Golf GTI ’83

Toyota Crown Athlete G Safety Car

Rennault Sport Megane R.S. Trophy Safety Car

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcast Safety Car

New updates are still hitting Gran Turismo Sport all the time. Back in October, they ended the month by adding in four new cars and a new track. They also updated the opening cutscene of the game. Only time will tell if next year has just as many new cars and tracks brought to it as the developer continues supporting the game.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]