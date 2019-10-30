If you’re still racing around in the world of Gran Turismo Sport, then there’s good news! Soon you’ll have more cars to race with and a new track to try them on. The real highlight of the new cars, to the point where a loving amount of detail is spent describing it, is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S ’19. The first fully electric Porsche, it contains voice-controlled air conditioning and media. How will that help you race? I’m not sure, but at least you’ll be comfortable. However, one thing that will help you race is the car’s overboost feature, which dramatically increases the engine’s output from 460 kW to 560 kW.

If you’re not interested in the Porsche, then here are the other three cars being added to Gran Turismo Sport with this update:

Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce ’15

Mazda Demio XD Touring ’15

Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG ’71

Additionally, a new track is being added to the game. The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is a real circuit based in Belgium that was originally opened in 1922 and has since seen several changes and redesigns. The circuit is most famous for its extreme difficulty, with several of the high-speed turns having names that make racers quiver. In particular, the Eau Rouge turn has been the end of several racers’ attempts to take the circuit as fast as possible. The section of the course is so well known among racers that when a circuit opened in Istanbul that contained a similar turn, it promptly became known as the Faux Rouge.

Gran Turismo Sport has been getting quite a few free updates since the game launched. Back in July, five new cars were added to the game along with some new features. Last month may not have added any new cars, but it did change what the opening cinematic looked like. If you’d like to know more about the game, you can always check out our review.

