After months of waiting, we finally have our first look at the new Sonic redesign for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Earlier this year, the movie’s production company went back to the drawing board following fan criticism regarding the character’s original design. You can check out the new, more video game accurate design in the trailer below!

It’s uncommon for a movie to change such a substantial part after the release of a trailer. The film’s release date was even postponed to account for the additional work that went into redesigning Sonic. The original trailer (set to Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”) debuted in April 2019 and immediately became something of a meme due to the arguably odd-looking character design. Many referred to Sonic as unsettling, partially because of his teeth, which resembled those of a human. For reference, here’s what Sonic previously looked like:

And here’s a good look at his new design:

The most immediately noticeable change comes to Sonic’s eyes, which now mirror the larger design from the beloved games. His overall proportions are also less “human” and more like the character design we’ve come to know with the larger head and hands, and longer legs. If the trailer is any indication, the tone of the film remains the same, but reception online seems to indicate that fans are a lot happier now, thanks to Sonic’s new look. The new trailer gives a great look at this new design as well as featuring a ton of new scenes that we haven’t seen before.

You won’t have to wait too much longer to see the new film. Sonic the Hedgehog will hit theaters on February 14, 2020. So grab your Valentine’s date and speed to the nearest movie theater early next year to see the blue hedgehog in his debut live-action film.

[Source: YouTube]