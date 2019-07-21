The voice behind Sonic in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie has said that he is “excited” about the character’s redesign even though he hasn’t seen the final version yet.

Speaking to IGN at the San Diego Comic-Con, actor Ben Schwartz said that he was happy to see fans speak out and seemed thankful that the producers listened.

I can say that I’m very excited. I haven’t seen the final thing yet, but I’m very excited. Because of the fans, they’re changing it, and I think it’s going to be great. The way it seems to be going, I think people are going to be really excited. It’s incredible to me that the fans spoke, and the people at Paramount, Jeff Fowler, our producers all listened and said ‘hey, you know, we can do this.’ So something special is coming.

Schwartz isn’t the only one who’s excited about the changes. Executive Producer Tim Miller said earlier this month that he thinks fans will be pleased with the redesign. He told Variety:

Look, I was with fans and so was Jeff. When the s–t hit the fan, I went over there and said, ‘The most important thing to do, man, is say, I f–ked up.’ He’d already sent a tweet out an hour before I got there. He’s a good man. It was exactly the right way to handle that. The fans have a voice in this too. There’s a right way to listen.

Sonic the Hedgehog will hit the big screen on February 14, 2020.

[Source: IGN]