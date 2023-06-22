Sonic Origins Plus Launch Trailer Previews New Playable Characters & Modes

A new launch trailer for the upcoming Sonic Origins Plus is out, detailing some of the new playable characters and game modes headed to the game before it launches on June 23, 2023.

New game modes, bonus content, and more coming to Sonic Origins Plus

The latest Sonic Origins Plus launch trailer showcases some of the more iconic stages from some of the 16 games included in the bundle, as well as a litany of new game modes. In the upcoming collection, fans will be able to experience mirror mode, play new stages, take on challenges in love, and more.

For those looking to play as other characters, Sonic Origins Plus will also allow for players to dive into the game as Tails and Knuckles as well as the titular Sonic.

Check out the Sonic Origins Plus trailer below:

Sonic Origins Plus bundles together 16 titles from throughout the long-running franchise’s history. These include titles: