Jak & Daxter: The Lost Frontier and Cool Boarders Launch with Trophies

The new PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games have been added today, March 19, and both Jak & Daxter: The Lost Frontier and Cool Boarders have launched with trophies. The duo are two of four retro games that are newly available today. Of the others, the PS4 game Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy already has trophies, but the PSP export Gods Eater Burst has not gotten a trophy list.
Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier trophy list
There are 39 trophies in the Jak & Daxter: The Lost Frontier trophy list, including a coveted Platinum trophy. There are story progress trophies as well as some for learning eco skills and acquiring mods. Dirk Hardpeck’s races, the Pirate Radio Tower missions, and Barter’s challenges also feature, while players also need to collect Precursor Orbs and return Eco energy to the various idols.
You can see the full trophy list below.
- Frontier Found – Unlock all trophies in Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier [PLATINUM]
- Eco Battery – Find the Green Eco Crystal [BRONZE]
- Uber-Scrap – Defeat Uber-Bot 888 [BRONZE]
- Going Ape in the Dark – Defeat Alpha Mutant. [SILVER]
- Duke of L’s – Defeat Skyheed on foot. [GOLD]
- For Those We’ve Lost – Defeat the ACS Behemoth once and for all. [GOLD]
- Spare an Orb in These Troubled Times? – Obtain 1 Precursor Orb. [BRONZE]
- Make Me a Precursor Omelet – Obtain 50 Precursor Orbs. [SILVER]
- King Orb of the Lost Frontier – Obtain 100 Precursor Orbs. [GOLD]
- Sage’s Apprentice – Learn an Eco Skill. [BRONZE]
- Sage in Training – Learn all Eco Skills for any color. [GOLD]
- Can’t Beat a Classic – Receive the Blaster Mod. [BRONZE]
- Scattered and Tattered – Receive the Scatter Gun Mod. [BRONZE]
- Blue Rapid Beauty – Receive the Vulcan Fury Mod. [BRONZE]
- Potato Shooter – Receive the Lobber Mod. [BRONZE]
- Jak Dangerous – Finish any segment of the Danger Course minigame with a score of 10,000 or more. [BRONZE]
- Join the Scrapheap – Destroy 100 fighters. [SILVER]
- Scrap Shopper – Purchase any Plane Weapon or Plane Mod. [BRONZE]
- Parts for Every Occasion – Purchase any 10 Plane Weapons or Plane Mods. [SILVER]
- Ship Mechanic – Upgrade any Plane Weapon or Plane Mod. [BRONZE]
- Ship Scrapper – Upgrade any Plane Weapon or Plane Mod to Level 5. [SILVER]
- Hard to Beat – Win first place in any of Dirk Hardpeck’s races. [BRONZE]
- Target Acquired – Score 50 points in any of Dirk Hardpeck’s races. [BRONZE]
- Leader of the Pack – Score 100 points in any of Dirk Hardpeck’s races. [SILVER]
- No Need to Show Off! – Score 200 points in any of Dirk Hardpeck’s races. [GOLD]
- Radioed to Defeat – Complete all Pirate Radio Tower missions at any location. [BRONZE]
- Saving the Brink – Return all Eco energy to the idol at Brink Island. [BRONZE]
- Saving the Settlement – Return all Eco energy to the idol at Far Drop. [BRONZE]
- Saving the Ruins – Return all Eco energy to the idol at the Abandoned Research Rig. [BRONZE]
- Saving the Land – Return all Eco energy to the idol at the Old Aeropan Barracks. [BRONZE]
- Saving the Chaos – Return all Eco energy to the idol at Sector Zero. [BRONZE]
- Rough’n Tough’n Jak – Complete any 4 of Barter’s challenges. [BRONZE]
- Generosity of a Hero – Donate Scrap in Far Drop. [BRONZE]
- You Won’t Be Needing It Anyway – Steal a Plane Weapon or Plane Mod from an enemy plane. [BRONZE]
- Painful Truce – Give Phoenix some payback for all the trouble. [BRONZE]
- Barrel Frustration – Destroy 10 barrels on the Phantom Blade. [BRONZE]
- One Little Jak, Jumping on the Bed – Jump on a bed in the Aeropan Barracks. [BRONZE]
- That’s a Steal! – Purchase the Gunship. [BRONZE]
- Flying Enthusiast – Take flight in 5 different planes. [SILVER]
Cool Boarders trophy list
There are 40 trophies in the Cool Boarders list and it also has a Platinum trophy. Players need to take on novice, advanced, expert, and extra courses while beating a variety of ranking scores. There are also trophies for performing specific tasks, and not all of them have to be successful. There’s a trophy for performing a trick worth 0 points, for example.
You can see the full trophy list below.
- Cooler Than Cool – Unlock all trophies in Cool Boarders. [PLATINUM]
- Risk Averse – Finish the Novice course without any wipe-outs. [BRONZE]
- Novice Shredder – Beat the best total time ranking on the Novice course. [SILVER]
- Novice Ranker – Beat the best total ranking score on the Novice course. [SILVER]
- Novice Trickster – Beat the best total trick ranking on the Novice course. [SILVER]
- Sick Trick! – Beat the best trick score on the Novice course. [BRONZE]
- You Cut That Like a Knife! – Cut the rocks without a wipe-out on the Novice course. [BRONZE]
- Careful Descent – Finish the Advanced course without any wipe-outs. [BRONZE]
- Advanced Shredder – Beat the best total time ranking on the Advanced course. [SILVER]
- Advanced Ranker – Beat the best total ranking score on the Advanced course. [SILVER]
- Advanced Trickster – Beat the best total trick ranking on the Advanced course. [SILVER]
- Crunchy Moves – Beat the best trick score on the Advanced course. [BRONZE]
- Cliff Edge Dancer – Take the Cliff path and don’t fall off the mountain on the Advanced course. [BRONZE]
- The Practice Run – Finish the Expert course without any wipe-outs. [BRONZE]
- Expert Shredder – Beat the best total time ranking on the Expert course. [SILVER]
- Expert Ranker – Beat the best total ranking score on the Expert course. [SILVER]
- Expert Trickster – Beat the best total trick ranking on the Expert course. [SILVER]
- Radical Skills – Beat the best trick score on the Expert course. [BRONZE]
- Snowtime Like Breaktime – Stop at the snowman house and take a break on the Expert course. [BRONZE]
- Extra Careful – Finish the Extra course without any wipe-outs. [BRONZE]
- Shredder Extraordinaire – Beat the best total time ranking on the Extra course. [SILVER]
- Xtreme Ranker – Beat the best total ranking score on the Extra course. [SILVER]
- Exemplary Trickster – Beat the best total trick ranking on the Extra course. [SILVER]
- Wicked Trick Dude! – Beat the best trick score on the Extra course. [BRONZE]
- Survived the Gauntlet – Finish the Special course without any wipe-outs. [SILVER]
- Mastery Achieved – Beat any record on the Special course. [GOLD]
- Get Tricky – Unlock the FreeStyle board. [BRONZE]
- Made to Shred – Unlock the All-Round board. [BRONZE]
- For When “Fast” Isn’t Quick Enough – Unlock the Alpine board. [BRONZE]
- Snowone’s Better – Unlock the SnowMan. [SILVER]
- Extra Credit – Unlock the Extra course. [BRONZE]
- Where Legends Are Born – Unlock the Special course. [BRONZE]
- It’s Like I’m Really There! – Play any course from Start to Finish in first person Boarder’s View. [BRONZE]
- Wasn’t That Tricky? – Earn 1,000 points or more from tricks while in first person Boarder’s View. [SILVER]
- Get a Grip! – Perform all 5 types of grabs on any course. [SILVER]
- No One Else Can Pull a Stunt Like That – Perform a trick worth 1,000 points or more. [GOLD]
- What? It’s Fun to Do Tricks – Perform a trick worth 0 points. [BRONZE]
- Mountain Legend – Finish any course with a total ranking score of 10,000 or more. [GOLD]
- Brush It Off – Finish a course with 10 or more wipe-outs. [BRONZE]
- Try The Bunny Slopes Next Time – Run out of time on any course. [BRONZE]