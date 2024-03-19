Jak & Daxter: The Lost Frontier and Cool Boarders Launch with Trophies

The new PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games have been added today, March 19, and both Jak & Daxter: The Lost Frontier and Cool Boarders have launched with trophies. The duo are two of four retro games that are newly available today. Of the others, the PS4 game Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy already has trophies, but the PSP export Gods Eater Burst has not gotten a trophy list.

Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier trophy list

There are 39 trophies in the Jak & Daxter: The Lost Frontier trophy list, including a coveted Platinum trophy. There are story progress trophies as well as some for learning eco skills and acquiring mods. Dirk Hardpeck’s races, the Pirate Radio Tower missions, and Barter’s challenges also feature, while players also need to collect Precursor Orbs and return Eco energy to the various idols.

You can see the full trophy list below.

Frontier Found – Unlock all trophies in Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier [PLATINUM]

– Unlock all trophies in Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier [PLATINUM] Eco Battery – Find the Green Eco Crystal [BRONZE]

– Find the Green Eco Crystal [BRONZE] Uber-Scrap – Defeat Uber-Bot 888 [BRONZE]

– Defeat Uber-Bot 888 [BRONZE] Going Ape in the Dark – Defeat Alpha Mutant. [SILVER]

– Defeat Alpha Mutant. [SILVER] Duke of L’s – Defeat Skyheed on foot. [GOLD]

– Defeat Skyheed on foot. [GOLD] For Those We’ve Lost – Defeat the ACS Behemoth once and for all. [GOLD]

– Defeat the ACS Behemoth once and for all. [GOLD] Spare an Orb in These Troubled Times? – Obtain 1 Precursor Orb. [BRONZE]

– Obtain 1 Precursor Orb. [BRONZE] Make Me a Precursor Omelet – Obtain 50 Precursor Orbs. [SILVER]

– Obtain 50 Precursor Orbs. [SILVER] King Orb of the Lost Frontier – Obtain 100 Precursor Orbs. [GOLD]

– Obtain 100 Precursor Orbs. [GOLD] Sage’s Apprentice – Learn an Eco Skill. [BRONZE]

– Learn an Eco Skill. [BRONZE] Sage in Training – Learn all Eco Skills for any color. [GOLD]

– Learn all Eco Skills for any color. [GOLD] Can’t Beat a Classic – Receive the Blaster Mod. [BRONZE]

– Receive the Blaster Mod. [BRONZE] Scattered and Tattered – Receive the Scatter Gun Mod. [BRONZE]

– Receive the Scatter Gun Mod. [BRONZE] Blue Rapid Beauty – Receive the Vulcan Fury Mod. [BRONZE]

– Receive the Vulcan Fury Mod. [BRONZE] Potato Shooter – Receive the Lobber Mod. [BRONZE]

– Receive the Lobber Mod. [BRONZE] Jak Dangerous – Finish any segment of the Danger Course minigame with a score of 10,000 or more. [BRONZE]

– Finish any segment of the Danger Course minigame with a score of 10,000 or more. [BRONZE] Join the Scrapheap – Destroy 100 fighters. [SILVER]

– Destroy 100 fighters. [SILVER] Scrap Shopper – Purchase any Plane Weapon or Plane Mod. [BRONZE]

– Purchase any Plane Weapon or Plane Mod. [BRONZE] Parts for Every Occasion – Purchase any 10 Plane Weapons or Plane Mods. [SILVER]

– Purchase any 10 Plane Weapons or Plane Mods. [SILVER] Ship Mechanic – Upgrade any Plane Weapon or Plane Mod. [BRONZE]

– Upgrade any Plane Weapon or Plane Mod. [BRONZE] Ship Scrapper – Upgrade any Plane Weapon or Plane Mod to Level 5. [SILVER]

– Upgrade any Plane Weapon or Plane Mod to Level 5. [SILVER] Hard to Beat – Win first place in any of Dirk Hardpeck’s races. [BRONZE]

– Win first place in any of Dirk Hardpeck’s races. [BRONZE] Target Acquired – Score 50 points in any of Dirk Hardpeck’s races. [BRONZE]

– Score 50 points in any of Dirk Hardpeck’s races. [BRONZE] Leader of the Pack – Score 100 points in any of Dirk Hardpeck’s races. [SILVER]

– Score 100 points in any of Dirk Hardpeck’s races. [SILVER] No Need to Show Off! – Score 200 points in any of Dirk Hardpeck’s races. [GOLD]

– Score 200 points in any of Dirk Hardpeck’s races. [GOLD] Radioed to Defeat – Complete all Pirate Radio Tower missions at any location. [BRONZE]

– Complete all Pirate Radio Tower missions at any location. [BRONZE] Saving the Brink – Return all Eco energy to the idol at Brink Island. [BRONZE]

– Return all Eco energy to the idol at Brink Island. [BRONZE] Saving the Settlement – Return all Eco energy to the idol at Far Drop. [BRONZE]

– Return all Eco energy to the idol at Far Drop. [BRONZE] Saving the Ruins – Return all Eco energy to the idol at the Abandoned Research Rig. [BRONZE]

– Return all Eco energy to the idol at the Abandoned Research Rig. [BRONZE] Saving the Land – Return all Eco energy to the idol at the Old Aeropan Barracks. [BRONZE]

– Return all Eco energy to the idol at the Old Aeropan Barracks. [BRONZE] Saving the Chaos – Return all Eco energy to the idol at Sector Zero. [BRONZE]

– Return all Eco energy to the idol at Sector Zero. [BRONZE] Rough’n Tough’n Jak – Complete any 4 of Barter’s challenges. [BRONZE]

– Complete any 4 of Barter’s challenges. [BRONZE] Generosity of a Hero – Donate Scrap in Far Drop. [BRONZE]

– Donate Scrap in Far Drop. [BRONZE] You Won’t Be Needing It Anyway – Steal a Plane Weapon or Plane Mod from an enemy plane. [BRONZE]

– Steal a Plane Weapon or Plane Mod from an enemy plane. [BRONZE] Painful Truce – Give Phoenix some payback for all the trouble. [BRONZE]

– Give Phoenix some payback for all the trouble. [BRONZE] Barrel Frustration – Destroy 10 barrels on the Phantom Blade. [BRONZE]

– Destroy 10 barrels on the Phantom Blade. [BRONZE] One Little Jak, Jumping on the Bed – Jump on a bed in the Aeropan Barracks. [BRONZE]

– Jump on a bed in the Aeropan Barracks. [BRONZE] That’s a Steal! – Purchase the Gunship. [BRONZE]

– Purchase the Gunship. [BRONZE] Flying Enthusiast – Take flight in 5 different planes. [SILVER]

Cool Boarders trophy list

There are 40 trophies in the Cool Boarders list and it also has a Platinum trophy. Players need to take on novice, advanced, expert, and extra courses while beating a variety of ranking scores. There are also trophies for performing specific tasks, and not all of them have to be successful. There’s a trophy for performing a trick worth 0 points, for example.

You can see the full trophy list below.