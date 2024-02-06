Foamstars Launches Without a Platinum Trophy

Foamstars launches on PlayStation consoles today, February 6, but the game only has a relatively small trophy list that comes without a Platinum Trophy. While many players will be looking to try out the game as part of the new PS Plus Essential games that appeared today, many will be disappointed to find they can’t add to their Platinum tally.

Foamstars trophy list

There are just 12 trophies in the Foamstars trophy list and the majority can only be completed in public matches. You can see the full trophy list below.

Foamstars Gold Trophy

We Are FOAMSTARS! – Reach player level 25.

Foamstars Silver Trophies

The Best Squad – Clear a Squad Mission on Hard.

– Clear a Squad Mission on Hard. Let’s Party! – Attend 25 parties. *Private parties excluded

Foamstars Bronze Trophies

Smash the Star – Win in Smash the Star. *Private Parties and Ranked Parties excluded

– Win in Smash the Star. *Private Parties and Ranked Parties excluded Rubber Duck Party – Win in Rubber Duck Party. *Private Parties and Ranked Parties excluded

– Win in Rubber Duck Party. *Private Parties and Ranked Parties excluded Happy Bath Survival – Win in Happy Bath Survival. *Private Parties and Ranked Parties excluded

– Win in Happy Bath Survival. *Private Parties and Ranked Parties excluded Give It Up For The Party Legend – Win in Ranked Party.

– Win in Ranked Party. Nice Save! – Score a Nice Save on a teammate. *Lounge and private parties excluded

– Score a Nice Save on a teammate. *Lounge and private parties excluded Foamed Up – Foam up an opponent. *Lounge and private parties excluded

– Foam up an opponent. *Lounge and private parties excluded Nice Chill! – Chill 10 opponents. *Lounge and private parties excluded

– Chill 10 opponents. *Lounge and private parties excluded One To Watch – Win an award in any area.

– Win an award in any area. Nice Squad ! – Clear a Squad Mission on Normal.

What to expect in Season 1

Season 1 Starry Pop begins in Foamstars today and will include a variety of limited-time events. It’s worth mentioning that those wanting to complete the trophy list quickly need to make sure they play during the Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe event. This will be the first and only opportunity to obtain the Give It Up For The Party Legend trophy until Season 2 begins on March 9. Here’s when you can take part in the Season 1 events:

Ranked Party Lonestar (February 9 until February 26) – solo player ranked mode

Happy FriYAY Party Part 1 (February 9 until February 10) – an opportunity to try out next season’s character, Coiff Guy

Extreme Party: All Mel T Party (February 17 until February 19) – all players are Mel T

Extreme Party: Invisible Party (February 24 until February 26) – all players are invisible

Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe (March 1 until March 4) – team-based ranked mode

Happy FriYAY Party Part 2 (March 1 until March 2) – another opportunity to try out next season’s character, Coiff Guy

The Starry Pop season will run until March 8 and also includes a Season Pass with free and premium variants, each containing characters, skins, and other cosmetics.