Resistance: Retribution Will Come With Trophies on PS Plus Premium

PSP classic Resistance: Retribution will have trophies when it releases as part of PS Plus Premium’s February 2024 lineup. Developer Bend Studio confirmed as much, making the shooter the latest first-party Premium classic to support trophies on the PS4 and PS5.

Resistance: Retribution trophies have yet to be revealed

Although Resistance: Retribution will be out as soon as next week on Tuesday, February 20, the game’s trophy list has yet to be revealed. Trophy lists are typically picked up from Sony’s servers ahead of release by sites like PSNProfiles, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled and our readers posted.

Over on Twitter, Bend Studio also confirmed that Resistance: Retribution will support PS3 controller layout.

It does support the PS3 controller layout. — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) February 15, 2024

Of course! — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) February 14, 2024

Resistance: Retribution released in 2009 exclusively on the PSP. The game has garnered a cult following over the years, with fans requesting a re-release. The PS Plus Premium classic was originally leaked years ago, but was only just announced.

“Experience Resistance: Retribution, originally released on the PSP and now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters,” Sony wrote. “Fueled by vengeance, former British Marine James Grayson intends to destroy the Chimeran conversion centers at any cost. Enlisted by the European resistance, The Maquis, he soon learns the Chimera have evolved a new method of converting humans.”