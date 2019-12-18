Developer Cleaversoft’s gorgeous 2D platformer EarthNight was originally meant to launch on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in 2015. Several delays clearly kept it from releasing as intended, however. But, if all goes as planned this time, EarthNight will land on the PlayStation 4 on January 23, 2020. (Sorry, PS Vita faithful.)

Cleaversoft shared the good news in a recent Twitter post on its official account, noting that the team finally received Sony’s seal of approval and all is good to go. See the tweet in question below:

We’re so sorry for the delay, but we now have official word from Sony, EarthNight launches on PS4 on Jan 23rd, 2020. We think it’ll be worth the wait running at a crisp 1080p 60fps, leaderboards and with over 45 trophies including a platinum. pic.twitter.com/ltvYfruMhN — Cleaversoft (@cleaversoft) December 17, 2019

A runner with rogue-like qualities, EarthNight depicts a beautifully illustrated 2D world. It’s set during the dragon apocalypse in a dystopian future, which sees the formidable creatures laying claim to Earth. As a consequence, much of humanity has been banished to outer space, with no choice but to make ends meet above the planet’s orbit.

There are two heroes–Sydney and Stanley–who refuse to live in exile, however, choosing instead to skydive back down to Earth and make a last stand. In doing so, the duo aims to defeat as many dragons as possible, hopefully giving humanity a fighting chance at returning to its home world.

Outside of its impending PS4 launch, EarthNight is available on Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

[Source: Cleaversoft on Twitter]