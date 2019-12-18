Since the release of the Final Fantasy VII console port in 2015, PS4 and Xbox One users have complained of an annoying music glitch that has lingered, remaining unfixed for over four years. Square Enix has finally issued update 1.02, addressing the music glitch and other persisting issues reported by players. It’s available to download for PS4 right now (the music glitch was already addressed on Xbox One, earlier this year).

The music glitch would occur after random enemy encounters, making it impossible to hear a track in its entirety. Due to a bug, the game’s music would reset after a battle, causing you to have to listen to the first part of the same track over and over again. Although it isn’t game-breaking, many players consider Final Fantasy VII’s music to be an essential part, so the glitch was intrusive, to say the least. Other crashing issues and stability problems have been addressed, as well.

Here’s what to expect from Final Fantasy VII’s 1.02 PS4 update:

Fixed music loop issue on PS4.

Addressed crashing issues.

Fixed stuttering and lag issues.

Added stability improvements.

Added other minor fixes.

Various UI fixes and changes.

Keep in mind, the PS4 port of Final Fantasy VII should not be confused with the upcoming remake, which is set to debut on PS4 on March 3, 2020. The aforementioned port is an upscaled version of the 1997 original, with cleaned up visuals and minor tweaks here and there. Final Fantasy VII Remake is being rebuilt from the ground up for current consoles and will serve as a callback to the original while implementing modern touches that improve the gameplay and visuals. Let’s hope no music glitches find their way into that version when it launches next year. The Final Fantasy VII PS4 port is available to download from the PS Store for $15.99, which might hold you over until the remake releases this spring.

You can still preorder Final Fantasy VII Remake from Amazon.

[Source: Update Crazy]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.