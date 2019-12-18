As it continues to receive ongoing support years after release, the core team working on Rainbow Six Siege has moved on to start working on new Ubisoft projects, with a new crew stepping in to take the torch. Siege Creative Director Xavier Marquis, Brand Director Alexandre Remy, and other members of the main R6 team will be moving to other projects within Ubisoft, with the new R6 team being led by Game Director Leroy Athanassoff.

Ubisoft issued a video earlier on December 18, 2019, explaining the shift. Senior Community Developer Craig Robinson noted:

Xavier Marquis, Alexandre Remy, and a few other members of the core team will be leaving Rainbow Six Siege to pursue other interests within Ubisoft. Over the past few months, they’ve been working with veterans of the production team like our Game Director Leroy Athanassoff to carry on their vision that they’ve had since day one.

You can check it out in full, below:

Later on in the video, Remy assures the community the game is in good hands with the new crew by saying:

We are under the impression that we are transmitting a legacy to these people. We could not have hoped for a better outcome. I think it is awesome, and I am looking forward to being able to look at Rainbow [Six Siege] with the eyes of a fan and nothing else.

As for Athanassoff, he already has plans for the future of Rainbow Six Siege, with the goal of “expanding the ‘game universes.'” He also explains:

If you look at player experience, we need to stop thinking about exclusive features and start implementing inclusive features instead. What I mean is that we need to deliver content that will impact every player and the whole community.

Rainbow Six Siege has been heavily supported by Ubisoft since its release in December of 2015 and has received numerous content drops and DLC. It later went on to reach 50 million unique players, which is no small feat, even for a Ubisoft title.

And Siege isn’t the only Rainbow Six game Ubisoft is focusing on. As announced at E3 2019, Rainbow Six Quarantine is in development and will be a cooperative PvE experience. Although, it will miss its original launch window of spring 2020 and debut later in the year. Quarantine will be available as a PS5 game, as well, but it’s unclear if a PS4 version will release prior to the new PlayStation console’s release.

You can still enjoy Rainbow Six Siege on PS4 while you wait for the next generation to come, and even though development is shifting to a new team, Ubisoft intends to continue its support of the game.