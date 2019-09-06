Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has reached an impressive player count of 50 million registered users across all platforms. This milestone comes nearly four years after the game’s release in December of 2015, when it was initially criticized for lacking content. Now, four massive expansions and 50 million players later, Rainbow Six Siege is a success.

Rainbow Six Siege is, like many of Ubisoft’s current games, a live service platform getting constant updates and ongoing support from its developer. The game changes often and has events and new content drops to keep things fresh. And evidently, Ubisoft has succeeded with that, if its player count is any indication.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again…

We are here to stay. Thank you for 50 Million players! pic.twitter.com/9IpTFlFARL — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) September 6, 2019

Throughout its four years on the market, Siege has gotten massive yearly updates that have added new maps, weapons, and most importantly, new Operators. Operators are the game’s various characters that feature different abilities and weapons. The game is designed in such a way that only one Operator can be used on a team at a time to ensure balance. And that’s the thing with Siege: Ubisoft has done a tremendous job of keeping it balanced. If the community discovers an overpowered weapon or tactic, Ubisoft has kept up with patching those issues to ensure a fair experience for its players.

So what’s next for Rainbow Six Siege? Well, don’t count on a sequel. The game’s brand director has stated that Ubisoft wants Siege to migrate to the next generation of consoles and that the studio is already exploring ways to make that happen. Now, this doesn’t necessarily confirm the game is coming to PS5, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it did make an appearance on next generation hardware.

We also know we’re getting a co-op spin off game with Rainbow Six Quarantine, which is reported to be out sometime in the spring of 2020.

Congratulations to Ubisoft for its success with Rainbow Six Siege. Are you one of its 50 million players? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]