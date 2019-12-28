Samuel Justice, whose company Sweet Justice Sound Ltd works on sound design for AAA games, has said that the PlayStation 5’s technology is “a big step forward” for game audio and will contribute towards “richer experiences” in the next generation.

Now that PS5 developer kits have made their way to various studios around the world, GamesRadar interviewed a number of devs about their experiences with the hardware so far, and Justice emphasized on what next-gen technology means for his company.

He said:

I think the raw computing power needed to create realistic audio models is largely overlooked. In the past we have managed to create fairly good representations of acoustic modelling through a lot of trickery and clever techniques. The ability to fully realize automated 3D audio is a big step forward for game audio and will certainly result in much richer experiences.

Ghost Giant sound designer Marcus Klang added that ray tracing can be used to “improve the sense of realism by more accurate adjustments to the audio depending on the environment surrounding the player, in real time.”

PlayStation architect Mark Cerny has previously said that adding “significant amounts of hardware horsepower” to sound technology can make for “dramatically different” audio experiences when moving from the PS4 to PS5.

The PS5 will release sometime in 2020. We’re eagerly awaiting our first look at the console but in the meantime, check out our PS5 hub to learn more about what’s coming, and share your thoughts on Justice’s comments with us below.

[Source: GamesRadar via Wccftech]