According to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu (via Twinfinite), almost one-third of Death Stranding‘s launch month sales in Japan were digital. The publication estimated that the game sold 109,375 copies via the PlayStation Store.

Pokemon Sword & Shield was ahead of Death Stranding with 629,636 digital copies sold between October 29th and November 24th. Romancing Saga 3, a digital-only title, settled for the third spot with 97,057 copies sold. Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Persona 5 Royal rounded up the top five, with an estimated 72,600 and 60,473 digital copies sold, respectively.

Death Stranding proved to be quite a polarizing game but that didn’t stop the Kojima Productions title from setting sales records around the globe. In Japan, Death Stranding was the biggest new IP launch of the generation, and in the UK, it was the second biggest PS4 exclusive of 2019 behind Days Gone. The game was also successful in the rest of Europe, Taiwan, and South Korea.

With a PC version on the way, Death Stranding‘s sales are only set to increase.

In related news, creator Hideo Kojima is hard at work on his next project. Over Christmas, he released some documents that revealed early ideas for Death Stranding, which you can check out below.

While I was writing the concept for the next project I found the old documents in my computer, I miss those early days of working on DS presentation doc. pic.twitter.com/ZnSSXwslr9 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 24, 2019

