As 2019 comes to a close, you might be thinking of picking up some of the games you missed over the course of the year. With the onslaught of major releases each month, it’s easy to miss one (or several) notable games, but not to worry: Amazon has you covered with discounts of up to 67% on some of the year’s most notable PS4 titles. You’ll find discounts on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Borderlands 3, Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Master Edition, The Outer Worlds, and many others.

One of the year’s most beloved games (and PSLS Game of the Year), Death Stranding, is also available at a discount through Amazon. Explore a huge open world, deliver packages, and enjoy one of the most unique story and gameplay experiences of the year (at a low price, too).

Even the year’s best-selling game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is on sale. And now’s a great time to hop aboard, since the game just received a major holiday update featuring a limited-time Snowball fight mode and new variants of classic maps.

Amazon isn’t the only place to save on the year’s best games. The PlayStation Store has over 1,500 discounted digital games with its Holiday Sale. Retailers GameFly and GameStop both have substantial discounts going on right now, as well.

Below you’ll find some of the most significant games available at a discount:

Are there any big Amazon discounts we missed? What will your final video game pickup of 2019 be, and what are you planning to buy first in 2020?

[Source: Amazon]