The numbers are in for the this past week’s physical game sales in the UK. Unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare counts as 2019’s final number one game on the UK sales charts. It’s maintained this placement at the top of the charts for three consecutive weeks now. For the week ending in December 27th, FIFA 2020 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order fell into second and third place, respectively, for this year’s final full week. Two Nintendo exclusives, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe and Luigi’s Mansion 3, round out the week’s top five in physical sales.

The top 10 best-selling boxed titles in the UK for the week ending in December 27th are as follows:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 2020 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Luigi’s Mansion 3 Grand Theft Auto V Borderlands 3 Just Dance 2020 Pokémon Sword Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

For the last handful of weeks, the top five has looked much like it does in the chart above. Fallen Order, specifically, continues to experience success in part thanks to the recent release of The Rise of Skywalker. Many may recall that during the week ending with December 14th, Fallen Order saw a 30 percent increase in sales days ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, this year’s final charts also reveals something interesting about game sales data overall. Apparently, in the UK, physical sales were down roughly 20 percent in 2019 when compared to 2018’s data. It seems likely that the market will continue to see a decline in the selling of boxed games as the years carry on.

